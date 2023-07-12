Defends court
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Times has published letters criticizing recent Supreme Court decisions, some attacking the legitimacy of the Court itself. As an attorney experienced with Supreme Court cases, it troubles me that these writers advance purely political attacks on the Court’s decisions, ignoring the legal details, and without understanding the issues that faced the Court and the decisions as actually made. Two recent examples: the 303 Creative and Affirmative Action decisions.
In 303 Creative, critics claim that the Supreme Court ruled that 303 Creative could refuse service to gays at any time. This is flat out wrong: the State of Colorado, the plaintiffs and defendants all agreed that 303 Creative and web designer Lorie Smith were not seeking, or threatening, to discriminate against gays in day to day business. Lorie objected only to being enlisted, against her will, in support of a gay marriage, with which she disagreed as a matter of principle. The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Lorie, concluding that, for her, this was a matter of free speech, in which the State may not interfere. Discrimination against LGBT persons is not approved by this decision, and anyone who tells you otherwise is running a scam.
Similarly, in the Affirmative Action cases, critics have said that the Court overruled 40 years of precedent. This is deception — the Court did not overrule anything. Historically, there has been a continuous stream of Supreme Court litigation challenging affirmative action, arguing that it should be seen as discrimination, prohibited by the Fourteenth Amendment. Initially, the Court refused to ban affirmative action, as it was intended to correct for years of discrimination suffered by the African-American community. But it was always stated that this exception would not last forever, because affirmative action is necessarily discriminatory, and to eliminate discrimination, eventually we have to eliminate all discrimination.
In these recent cases (Harvard and UNC), the Court was met with a new set of facts: affirmative action, as it has evolved, now excludes a disproportionately large number of Asian candidates. This adverse discriminatory effect is now too much to tolerate, and the Court decided to end to it. This is entirely in line with the “40 years of precedent” and, while we may not like the result, it was sure to come soon anyway.
Finally, we should beware those who criticize Supreme Court decisions just because they think they are unhappy with the result.
Frederick Salek,
Orrtanna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.