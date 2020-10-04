The Gettysburg Professor quoted in the article "More history rally held at GNMP" (Sept. 29) may not be aware, but he introduced some unintentional humor into his presentation. He cites the Emancipation Proclamation as being worthy of commemoration at Gettysburg, and notes the date of Sept. 22. Well, the Emancipation Proclamation was issued on September 22, 1862, after the Battle of Antietam and almost one year before the Battle of Gettysburg. If you want to promote "more history", you should take the time to get your basic history right as well.
