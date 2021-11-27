Property owners across the Commonwealth are potentially facing the largest school property tax increases since the adoption of the “Taxpayer Protection Act of 2009”, (a real misnomer!) commonly referred to as Act 1. The act sets annual maximum property tax increases that local school boards can levy without a referendum or receiving approved exemptions. The base Act 1 index statewide for the 2022/2023 school year is set at 3.4%, the largest base increase since the Act was passed! The 2022/2023 adjusted indexes for districts in Adams County range from 4.0% for the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) to 4.8% for the Upper Adams School District (UASD). Approved exceptions from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE), requiring no voter approval, could permit increases in tax rates by 2% or more above a district’s adjusted index limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.