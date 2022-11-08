Let there be light

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
With the Christmas shopping season beginning, the Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes need all the help they can. There are several stores with no lighting on their signs or over the sidewalks where the potential buyers walk. Several stores have left, most recently, the postal service store and Ralph Lauren. Both businesses had no overhead lights. The remaining tenants need not only the Christmas lights, but also the sidewalk lights. The time change adds to the problem. I hope when I visit again this will be resolved.
