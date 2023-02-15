An ‘egg-cellent’ dilemma
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In the past year, inflation has become public enemy number one, ranging from skyrocketing gas prices to the impenetrable housing market. But those who do their weekly grocery shopping trips will say there is an even more absurd cost increase in one particular kitchen staple: eggs. Although this protein is needed in almost everything we eat, a rise in consumption is not why we are suffering from an egg shortage. Our crisis mainly lies in a disease known as Bird Flu, a strain of Avian Flu that is fatal in birds
This bird-killing affliction is not simply taking out birds one by one. Farmers and manufacturers are forced to kill the infected birds to prevent any additional spread. George Glover mentions in Business Insider that, “At least 46 million birds have either died or been culled since early 2022 to avoid further spread of the virus” therefore causing egg production to become scarce. With the country’s inflation remaining at an all time high and bird flu consistently decreasing production, it seems that this part of the egg crisis is far from over.
Another factor in our national egg shortage is the fact that the U.S. is not doing the one thing other countries are: vaccinating birds. The vaccines, though licensed in the country, are not approved by the Department of Agriculture. The process is expensive but the main concern comes in when Tom Polansek states in a Reuters article “...the United States has eschewed vaccines, worried that importers will ban U.S. poultry shipments because they cannot distinguish infected birds from vaccinated ones.” Essentially, our country’s poultry trade would be affected by bird vaccines since eggs and chicken make up a good portion of it. If poultry products from the U.S. are banned, revenue is lost.
The current egg dilemma is a result of our economy’s adjustment to the worldwide pandemic that occurred three years ago. Many aspects of it seem to rarely ever hit close to home but as food prices grow and production slows, many worry whether or not they can afford the change. Families now have to make a decision of what they can buy and what should be put back on the shelves. Inevitably, we are forced to face a question: should we make a decision based on our economy’s trade prospects or people’s needs?
Marilyn Rios,
York Springs
