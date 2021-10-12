Editor, Gettysburg Times,
When I think of Brian Hodges running for Borough Council, I think of preservation. It isn't just the battlefields that need to be preserved, but the Borough as well. Brian is a good man and he seeks to bring Gettysburg back to a place of quality. His excellent business ethics and professionalism have both been recently displayed by his award winning Brafferton Inn on York Street. Brian will help to restore a sense of stability back into this town, and give the residents and the tourists alike, the balance that I believe has been lacking for a very long time. Thank you, Brian for running for Borough Council. You have my vote!!!
