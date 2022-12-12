The battle for the battlefield
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The battle for the battlefield
I’m sick and tired of local politicians, such as Pennsylvania Representative Dan Moul and others, complaining about the loss of the local tax base when organizations like the American Battlefield Trust buy properties with the intent of donating them to the National Park Service.
It is just silly when Representative Moul states he “went to battle” with the American Battlefield Trust over the purchase of the General Pickett’s Buffet. Historical preservation of the battlefield should always take precedence and be the goal of all politicians as well as local residents. Without the battlefield, Gettysburg would be nothing out of the ordinary. Improving and preserving the battlefield always has a positive effect on the local community.
Politicians seem to forget about the businesses that have been drawn to Gettysburg because of the presence of the battlefield. Do you really think there would be as many hotels, restaurants and retail shops without the battlefield? Not to mention all the new housing developments in the area. People want to live in and visit Gettysburg. Any improvements to the battlefield will enhance the Gettysburg experience, and in the long run, will increase the tax base for the community.
Harry Howe,
York Springs
