Blame borough manager, council
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
The Upper Crust restaurant on York Street seats over 650 people. It is a large inviting venue that hosts many large events and accommodates hundreds of buses. When this exciting concept launched in 2019, it had legally applied and paid for reserved parking spaces in front for unloading bus passengers, etc.
The borough manager then recommended that council change the parking ordinance to stop restaurants from renting short-term parking spaces in front of their restaurants. Why? Here’s your answer: At that time The Upper Crust was the only restaurant that needed and rented these spaces and, therefore, the only restaurant that lost them. That was what the manager wanted and the council obliged. It made no sense then and it makes no sense today.
Fast forward to 2023 and buses stop on York Street and let their passengers out in front of the restaurant. This creates traffic jams on the Square. Council and their manager now flail around wasting time and money trying to find a solution with a useless pilot program, creating even more problems and deflecting blame to the restaurant and tourism buses instead of addressing a unique situation and actually help a terrific local business. Our police chief has even advised council that this is the safest method but they don’t seem to care.
So when you are sitting in traffic because buses are stopped on York Street unloading tourists for free at The Upper Crust — when they could be parked and paying the Borough for it — please place the blame where it belongs: the manager and council members who created this mess and now refuse to fix it in the only way that makes sense. And when you vote in November, please vote to replace them with the four local business people who are running for council: Bales, Kaiser, Hodges and Knouse. We need to bring some business sense to council from people who are the actual backbone of our tourism industry. Like it or not, tourism is our bread and butter and we need people on council who understand what that means and how to work as partners with local businesses rather than adversaries, while at the same time protecting the small town historic beauty that is Gettysburg. I have been a registered Democrat for over 50 years and have never voted for a Republican. Until now. Now, what matters most, is Gettysburg.
Peggy Rock,
Gettysburg
