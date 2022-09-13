Coming together
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
On Sept. 11 I was reflecting on what happened 21 years ago, and I was encouraged by how our nation came together to defend our democracy at that time. No matter our political preferences, religions, and disagreements, our people, men, women and children all vowed that terrorism would never be able to destroy our great nation. We mourned, sacrificed and overcame our hardships, and we prevailed.
And now today we must do so again. It is more difficult because the terrorism of Jan. 6 came from within. And this time, so many of our leaders, while denouncing the violence, refused, and still refuse, to denounce the false motivations behind it. What surprises me most is how many citizens here in Adams County can just ignore what they know is truth and support electing government leaders who do not believe in our great democracy. Leaders like Dan Moul who endorses Mastriano who refuses to admit that President Biden won the election in Pennsylvania fairly, without corruption. If Moul believes this lie, where is his evidence to support it? No one has produced any evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 election. I think Moul owes us voters just one legitimate piece of evidence. But he is silent. And many still support him, not because of his values, but rather because he is a Republican.
All three of our county commissioners certified the 2020 election results, without fraud and without voting issues in our county – the one that Moul has represented for 16 years. One of our commissioners, Marty Qually, is even challenging him in this November’s election. Marty has a long-standing record of working hard and improving life for all of us, no matter what our religion, gender, or political persuasion. If you have not yet met Marty Qually, you must do so. He has done so much for our county as a commissioner, so many good things that most of you are not aware of. He speaks the truth and is NOT extreme.
So, I plead with the voters of our county to do as we all did 21 years ago. Let’s come together and put an end to this internal support for terrorism that threatens the continuation of democracy as we know it. To do that, we must vote for the team of truth and reason – the team of Shapiro, Fetterman, and QUALLY!
Warren Steen,
Gettysburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.