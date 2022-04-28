Share the road
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Rural Roads Safety Week was April 18-23 and the Adams County Farm Bureau would like to remind and encourage county motorists to travel safely on the roadways this spring and throughout the year.
You may notice that farmers are returning to the fields to begin planting crops. As the new season gets underway, tractors, farm trucks, wagons and other large equipment are once again traveling on Pennsylvania roadways. To the distracted or impatient motorist, vehicles like these can pose a threat when safe driving practices are not observed. For example, if a car is traveling 55 mph and comes upon a tractor moving 15 mph it only takes five seconds to close a gap the length of a football field between the car and the tractor.
Don’t forget to reduce your speed when driving on roads where you might encounter large farm machinery. Also, make sure to slow down immediately when you see the slow moving vehicle (SMV) emblem, which is an orange triangle with a red border, attached to farm vehicles.
In order to accommodate motorists, drivers of slow-moving farm vehicles often pull onto the shoulder of a paved roadway to give other motorists a better view of road conditions and enough room to pass. Keep in mind that if the shoulder is soft, wet or steep, the farmer cannot move aside because it could cause the equipment to roll over. If the farmer is unable to safely pull his or her vehicle off the road, and you feel you must pass, do so with caution.
On behalf of the Adams County Farm Bureau, I encourage all residents to be aware of farm vehicles and equipment during their travels on rural roads. By working together, we can make the trip safe for motorist and farmers.
Brian Davis,
Adams County Farm Bureau president,
York Springs
