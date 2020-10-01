Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Today, my husband and I ran out of gas on Steinweir Avenue and of course we backed up traffic and two gentlemen helped to push us out of the way of traffic. Then an angel was sent to us in the form of Mr. Wm McGill, a mechanic, who came to our rescue. He went back to his home and got us some gas and made sure we were OK before he left. He came to us in our time of need. God bless him. We need more good news about Christian deeds and not so much about political ugliness.
