Enjoyed Family Day

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Family Day was held at the George Spangler Field Hospital on September 2nd. What a wonderful learning experience. You could tour the barn and the exhibits at your own pace. There were very knowledgeable people at each exhibit, willing to interact with people and answer their questions. Some of the exhibits were children’s toys, firearms, needlework, dressmaking, and plants from the medicinal garden. I would highly recommend this free fun-filled day to anyone of any age.
