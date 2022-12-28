Scrooges among us

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
There’s a bunch of Scrooges lurking among us this holiday season, especially in downtown Gettysburg. If anyone plans to park at a metered spot along the main road, you may want to bring a tape measure along with you. The reason I am saying this is because my fiancé and I went into a restaurant to eat and parked at one of these spots and came back to see a violation ticket on the windshield of our vehicle and the vehicles in front of us and behind us. Everyone was parked within the white lines. What was the violation? The right front tire was a hair over 12 inches from the curb. I suppose everyone is supposed to take all day and hold traffic up just to make sure they’re parked perfectly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.