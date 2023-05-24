Adapting to age
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Dear Mark Berg, Just when I am starting to get comfortable as a retired Baby Boomer, here you go pushing me out of my comfort zone, again! Nothing against your Silent Generation, nothing at all. But I do recall the insightful observation of Abraham Lincoln when he warned us…”Better to be silent and thought a fool, rather than speak and remove all doubt”.
And there is something notable about Boomers, too. We have a way of adapting…not just as we age, but also as society and the world around us changes. Thought often progresses over time. Like when Winston Churchill (I believe) reminded us…”If you are not a liberal at age 20, then you have no heart. But if you are not a conservative by age 40, then you have no head”.
Mark, you have a knack for making people like me see things from a point of view that does not come naturally to me. For this I should be grateful, I guess. Anyway, please keep writing for all generations to think about their place on the arc of history. And I will keep reading.
Much obliged.
Tom Ritter,
(Boomer, circa 1952),
Arendtsville
