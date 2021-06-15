There has been a recent flood of letters to the editor from numerous Liberals complaining that the Gettysburg Times is not sufficiently “non-Partisan” politically to suit their tastes. Your publication of their frequent complaining letters and other Liberal material in your paper give the lie to their claims.
