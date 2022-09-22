Supports Qually
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
By now I hope many have noticed that Republicans only want to restrict, or take away things through their proposed legislation, whether state or national. Just note the federal plan to restrict or deny Social Security and Medicare. Even the SCOTUS has entered the fray to extinguish rights. Dan Moul is no exception. After voting for Act 77, mail in voting, he and several of his cronies wanted to take it away from us, via a lawsuit challenging the Act. They almost succeeded. Have you used the convenience of voting by mail? As a disabled person, I have, and it has been a great comfort and convenience, let alone safe and secure, as it is provably false to claim otherwise. Yet, in keeping with their overarching philosophy and agenda, Moul and company wanted it taken away, this convenience, and the public be damned. Isn’t it about time we elect state representatives who have our interests in mind? When are the people of this great community going to stop blindly voting against their interests? Please support Martin Qually for election as representative in the 91st District. Let’s put a stop to people who want to take things away from us and make life more difficult. Moul broke his promise, has been there for 15 years and done essentially nothing the entire time. It’s now time to give someone else a chance. We have occasionally elected a Democrat in this county. Now is the time to do so again. Qually has a proven record of service to our community.
David McGlaughlin,
Gettysburg
