In his book, “Brave Companions,” David McCullough quotes the Republican senator Margaret Chase Smith, who spoke out against her fellow Republican, the evil Senator Joseph McCarthy: “I speak as a Republican. I speak as a woman. I speak as a United States Senator. I speak as an American. I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the four horsemen of calumny--fear, ignorance, bigotry, and smear.”
