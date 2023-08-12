Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I recently spent an afternoon exploring the historic Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg. Several years ago the NPS removed the sign at the Taneytown Road entrance to the Cemetery identifying it as such, and replaced it with a sign calling it the Gettysburg National Cemetery. When I asked about the change I received no response.
I was dismayed today by the poor condition of what Lincoln called “hallowed ground.” The weeds, overgrown burial markers, dead trees and stumps, damaged and missing fencing are a disgrace to the honored dead who rest here, and their families who visit.
One has to wonder if the ‘Soldiers’ National Cemetery’ wasn’t one of fourteen National Cemeteries under the care of the NPS if it wouldn’t receive better care? Lack of funding in care for the final resting place of our nation’s war dead and veterans is not an excuse that should be tolerated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.