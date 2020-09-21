Citizens have got to know about Project Vote Smart, a non-partisan group of students and volunteers from all over the country who have put together a massive factual database of politicians at every level. Vote Smart gathers the voting records, biographies, public statements (issue or even key word searchable), issue positions, who gives candidates money, even the ratings done by over 200 competing special interests on every candidate and official.
