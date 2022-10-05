Shame on you
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
To Mr. Maresca and Mr. O’Bryant, I say, “shame on you.” What qualifies you to decide if Mr. Fetterman is capable of being a senator? I am not challenging that you, as do I, have the right to decide who I want to vote for on Nov. 8, but the only ones who should have a say on his physical capabilities after a stroke are Mr. Fetterman, his family and his doctor. Once the doctor says he is capable, your words are just mean. You can agree or disagree on his ideas on issues, but his health is not up to you. Before you accuse me of being a Democrat, I would remind you that you don’t really know that answer either.
Who am I to chastise you for your words? For seven-and-a-half years I was the wife of a stroke survivor. Not just any stroke but the granddaddy of them all. At age 48, he became a nonverbal quadriplegic as the result of a brain stem stroke with a diagnosis of locked-in syndrome. Most people do not live more than a few hours with that type stroke. His “thinking brain” was not affected. The only thing he could control was eye movement. According to your judgement, he was useless. You are wrong. He used those eyes to communicate via a laptop. So, yes he could speak- slower than most as you want to say of Mr. Fetterman- but he could speak. Those eyes also allowed him to drive a power wheelchair to meetings, to church and our grandchildren’s sporting events. He could no longer do construction work but he attended many a meeting in multiple Pennsylvania counties to promote the American Heart Association’s work. So, I say to both of you, exercise a little more caution before deciding the worth of another individual. I will hope that if you should one day have a stroke, you will have people (also known as voters) see your worth in life.
Pegg Gardner,
Arendtsville
