Not happy with justice system
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I would like someone to explain how the “justice” system works. A friend of mine lost his drivers license years ago and from what I understand he can never get it back. Meanwhile he still has to earn an income, go for groceries, doctor appointments, etc. So he got caught driving and is now in jail. At the same time a guy was arrested for assault in January and left out on bond. A month later this same person was arrested for assaulting an elderly lady in our area. And a guy in New York City with 33 prior arrests punched a 5 year old child who was walking down the street with his mother. Who were the idiots that left them out? Where is the justice in that?
Yes, you need a license to drive and I do not condone breaking the law. BUT-obviously something is wrong when rapists and career criminals are on the street, but you go to jail for driving without a license. I suggest the people that are responsible for bonding out these criminals be charged as an accomplice when they break the law again. And come up with some sort of program where people can get their licenses back.
Norma Beamer
Biglerville
