Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In response to Jeff Cook's apology for "misspelling" Hanukkah: You didn't! According to the OED, there are at least 24 acceptable spellings of the word. Rabbi Jason Miller in his blog on the subject notes 16 common spellings, although the most used in the U.S. is "Hanukkah": it can begin with "H" or "Ch"; can have one "n" or two; can have one "k" or two; and can end with an "ah" or just an "a." The differences come from trying to create in English the sounds of a Hebrew word. The important thing to remember is that the word means "dedication" and celebrates the festival of lights---the miracle of the oil intended for one day lasting for eight, and the victory of the Maccabees (Did I spell that right?). Basically, it's joy for being able to practice their religion in their holy place of worship once more. I welcome any corrections or additions from my Jewish brothers and sisters. Thank you, and may the lights of hope, joy and freedom from oppression for everyone in the world shine brightly.
(0) comments
