Doesn’t like editor’s opinion
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In DK Thomas’ recent Reporter’s Notebook, she opined that it is time to Make the South Mountain Fair Great Again. She spread her criticisms liberally over many departments, activities and exhibits of the fair. Terms like “for decades”, “once upon a time”, and “years ago” were sprinkled throughout the diatribe. Ms. Thomas, you should know that, literally, nothing stays the same throughout time. The South Mountain fair is run by an all-volunteer board of directors that are among the hardest workers I’ve ever known. They spent hundreds of hours planning, setting up and keeping the fair running. They have survived Covid, water difficulties, financial woes, and obstacles in obtaining entertainment and ride providers. They manage well over 100 volunteers who generously give of their time and talents. The fair has existed 101 years. Don’t you think it has undergone many changes in those years? I am sure the fair board would welcome change for the better- things can always be better-but constructive suggestions made in private would be far more beneficial than a rant made in such a public way. So, if you really would like to know how to make the fair great again, you should spend some time with the Fair board members. Perhaps your paper could feature different departments or exhibitors well ahead of the fair, so people would get inspiration for entries. Perhaps you could convince some of your advertisers to exhibit in the commercial building, or to become sponsors of the fair; I’m sure more sponsors would translate into better amusement rides or entertainment. Ms. Thomas, actions always speak louder than words. As I visited the fair this past week, I saw excited children and adults checking their entries for ribbons. I experienced a benefit auction that raised over $3400 for the fair and for John’s meals, a food ministry to the school children of Upper Adams District. I saw nonprofits raising money for their projects by selling delicious food and drinks. I saw various food trucks and stands, commercial exhibitors, and neighbors, meeting neighbors, they hadn’t seen in a long while, perhaps since the last fair. I also attended the livestock auction and saw donors bidding generously to benefit the hard work of the FFA and 4H members. I did not see the fireworks, so I was glad to know they were great. What did you see Ms. Thomas?
Ginny Martin,
Biglerville
