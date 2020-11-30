Editor, Gettysburg Times,
For those of us who have watched in disbelief as our State Senator has attacked our democratic institutions, betrayed his oath of office, and brought shame on our district, here is something for which we can be thankful. Doug Mastriano is widely believed to be planning a run for Governor. His looney-tunes behavior has pretty well assured that he will never be nominated, let alone win.
