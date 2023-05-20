Red flag law
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
With the increased number and easy availability of guns, and growing mental health issues in our society, guns often end up in the hands of those who might harm themselves or others. Nearly 60% of all gun deaths are suicides, approximately 900 per year in PA. When a gun is used in a suicide, the act is more likely to end in death. What can family members do if they believe a close family member who is in crisis might hurt themselves or others with a firearm? In 19 other states, they can petition the court to temporarily remove someone’s firearm through an Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO). The ERPO is a judicial process and a life-saving tool that enables family members/loved ones or law enforcement to petition the court to temporarily remove firearms from a person in crisis for a period of one year. Under current PA law, the only way family members can legally remove guns from those in crisis is through the complex and lengthy process of seeking involuntary commitment to a mental health facility.
Legislation currently proposed in the PA General Assembly (House Bill 1018, Senate Bill 204) would create a process for family members or law enforcement to petition the courts for a civil (non-criminal) order to temporarily suspend a person’s access to firearms. Firearms could only be removed from a person’s possession following a judge’s thorough review of the evidence where the respondent has the right to counsel. Judges consider a range of evidence in determining if an ERPO is necessary, including but not limited to: recent acts of violence or threats of violence or harm toward themselves or others; past violent convictions, and risky use of drugs or alcohol. If the court orders removal of the weapons, an order is delivered to the respondent and the weapon is removed by law enforcement.
ERPOs in other states have a demonstrated record of saving lives.
Indiana and Connecticut studies show a significant decrease in suicides after ERPO laws were enacted; and ERPOs prevented 21 mass shootings in California. We urge citizens to contact your legislators and ask their support for ERPO legislation to reduce the toll of gun violence in PA.
Scott Bucher,
Biglerville
