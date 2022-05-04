Question for Qually
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I recently read with interest the article pertaining to the (4/12/2022) front page news titled “RE: Oversight of PA addiction recovery homes to begin; operators slow to opt-in” by Ed Mahon of Spotlight PA.
My question is directed to Commissioner Marty Qually who has been very fundamental in the successful implementation of Mercy (Recovery) House. In my opinion he has been very interested, concerned, and caring regarding this issue.
My question: Commissioner Qually, what is your opinion about the licensing of recovery homes? Is the Mercy House licensed? Any other comments would be welcomed.
Thank you for your commitment to this project.
Ellen J. Hildebrand,
Biglerville
