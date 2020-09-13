Labor Day 2020, almost “normal” with beautiful weather, vacation trips, picnics and other activities mostly with social distancing and people “masked up.” Activities honoring the millions of workers who keep our multi-trillion dollar economy humming and people safe were, unfortunately, limited by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year special attention and well deserved praise was given to our “Health Care Heroes” on the front lines risking their life and sometimes dying to fight the pandemic. Federal and state governments designated special categories of workers as “essential” and they also deserve our special attention and thanks.
