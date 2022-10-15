Who are the facists?
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Billoni asks, who are the fascists [today]? American fascists consist of Trump, his minions and the Republican party. American fascism manifests itself from the right-wing of the Republican party and white nationalist groups. Billoni may be correct in saying there’s no right-wing fascism, likewise there’s no left-wing fascism either. Nevertheless, fascism has always originated from the right as seen in America, Italy, France and Hungary today, and Italy and Germany before.
Fascism’s foundation is nationalism; its roots stem from nineteenth century German philosophic thinking, especially, Hegelianism. However, it was French polymath La Bon who understood the power of the crowd. Individuals aren’t looking for truth, they’re looking for Trump to supply them with illusions. All feelings and thoughts are bent in the direction determined by Trump. Trump knows when individuals identify with the crowd because they lose their ability to think for themselves. Instead, they think with the crowd.
From the beginning, Trump created a myth by which the crowd could rally around: Make America Great Again (MAGA). Trump followed in the footsteps of Mussolini by using his myth: “Our myth is the nation; our myth is the greatness of the nation!” So, what became at fascism’s bottom was the concept of a passionate nationalism. Trump’s minions are not Americans but desperately Americans. For MAGAs, the nation isn’t just territory but something spiritual.
National identity is something all citizens share. What fascism does, what Trump does is stir up the emotions of the public to unite and rally around his MAGA. For MAGAs, nationalism is an overriding principle; it overrides all other moral, traditional, political concerns.
What American fascists believe is that whatever brings about the greatness of the nation, that is, they say whatever they need to say and do whatever they need to do, even if that means storming the Capitol, murder and violence to stage a coup to bring about the greatness of the nation. As we’ve witness from the Jan. 6 hearings and so many pleading the Fifth, MAGAs’ understanding of “greatness” have been left vague.
What Mussolini understood as greatness (and taken from Hegel) was, “A nation is great when it translates into reality the force of its spirit.” On the contrary, American fascism has left an already great nation broken and desolate: a great nation and its people in search of a soul, a once great nation never to recover again.
Tim Miller,
Gettysburg
