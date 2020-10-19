It is Oct. 9 and the evening of the last day we can write to you about the election. I wasn't going to bother because I really don't favor either Trump or Biden. I did vote for Trump and value that he isn't trigger happy and is unlikely to get us into WWIII.
Biden is a nice enough "Joe," always waiting at the 4:30 elevator, evening-edition in hand, heading for the train to Delaware, for 47 years. (I worked with guys like that). So we know Joe is steady. So there isn't anything at the Presidential level that jumps out and sways my vote.
