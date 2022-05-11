Primary support
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I have known Debbie Shearer and Trevor Taylor for many years through the Adams County Republican Committee. Deb has worked tirelessly for many candidates over the years in Adams County. Trevor, who was Trump’s campaign coordinator in Adams County, was recognized by the Trump campaign for doing innovative and outstanding work in Adams County. I urge you to vote for Debbie Shearer and Trevor Taylor for the Republican State Committee in the primary election; they are true republicans that have worked tirelessly for the conservative republican candidates!
Will Tallman,
New Oxford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.