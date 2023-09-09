Separate science, politics
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
In a letter entitled “Separate Science and Politics” Mr. Don Wilkinson introduced us to a climate change denier with no credentials in climate science. Dr. John Francis Clauser is the winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for his work in the foundations of quantum mechanics, the study of “wave-particle duality.”
In his most previous letter Mr. Wilkinson introduced us to a vaccine-denying cardiologist (with no background in infectious diseases) who encouraged the use of invermectin as a cure for COVID, a virus infection. The website fda.gov states, “The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals.” I learned his information about the cardiologist because Mr. Wilkinson urged Gettysburg Times readers to conduct their own research.
Today I googled Dr. Clauser. On page one I discovered a link to a website devoted to challenging the statements of climate deniers.
Here in a short vidio, it explains how human activity has affected the carbon cycle. Also, on this website Dr. Clauser’s “cloud-cover thermostat” theory is demonstrated to be inaccurate. The phrase “cherry-picking” was used to describe climate change deniers’ method of research.
In further research I learned that in 2021 the Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to Syukuro Manabe of Princeton University, Klaus Hasselmann of the Max Planck Institute for Meterology in Hamburg, Germany ,and Giorgio Parisi of the Sapienza University of Rome for their work in climate science.
Thors Han Hansson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics, stated, “The discoveries being recognized this year demonstrate that our knowledge about the climate rests on a solid scientific foundation, based on a rigorous analysis of observations.”
Dr. Parisi stated, “It’s clear that for future generations, we have to act now in a very fast way.”
Recently I passed a man wearing a T-shirt with a phrase that needs to be repeated here: “Science is not a liberal conspiracy.”
A more accurate critique of Mr. Wilkinson’s letter would be “Separate Your Science Research from Your Politics.”
Wilma Beacher,
Gettysburg
