Complaints lodged

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I’ve been asked if I’m bothered by letters to the editor about my On the Mark columns from people criticizing my opinions – and sometimes me personally. My answer: only if they misspell my name. So I was surprised when the Gettysburg Times publisher Harry Hartman spelled my first name, Mark, with a c, Marc. My name appears on at least three columns every month.
Perhaps a deliberate misspelling fits in with the misuse of “Democrat” and “Democratic” as a slight to Democrats. But “Democrat” is a noun — Joe Biden is a Democrat – while “Democratic” is an adjective — Democratic Party. Why do so many Republic columnists make that mistake?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.