Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Representative John Joyce, a man who once took an oath to "do no harm" has chosen to disregard the voters of Pennsylvania by refusing to acknowledge the election of Joseph Biden, and act against our constitutional democracy. He is a harmful agent of anti American values. We may not agree with the outcome, but our government is "by the people, of the people, for the people" and the division that John Joyce embraces is not in our collective interest. If we elect him again, will there be a window of doubt and an opportunity to challenge the decision of voters? Our elected folks must protect and defend our constitution regardless of their personal political goals. We the people must decide based on fact not conspiracy theories. Truth matters the most.
