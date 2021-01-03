Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Harry Hartman did say one reasonable thing in his MAGA infused screed on Saturday. I fully agree that attempting to argue with idiots is pointless. But it is discouraging when the publisher of a basically even-handed journal spend his allotted time to spew assorted untruths and personal slurs with not even the slightest attempt at proof. He could have saved himself a lot of time by reprinting one of Trump's incoherent mumblings. His hero has made a career of unsupported character attacks. But it's sad to see that the publisher of our paper has sink to his level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.