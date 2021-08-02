What is the matter with the governors of our drought stricken Western states? These elected “leaders” should be working together no matter what political party they are to build de-salting stations along the Pacific Ocean and start using this water from the ocean to fight the wildfires that our destroying our western coast, you can’t pump the ocean dry.
