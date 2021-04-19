Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Another great editorial from Bruce Bennett communicating the truths of the happenings in this nation (something the liberal media refuses to do). I too have noticed a glaring lack of letters of support for Mr.Biden. Perhaps his supporters should be required to put their Biden/Harris signs back in their yards so we can once again see who the proud ones are of these inept individuals.
