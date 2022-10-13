Price cutting solution

Editor, Gettysburg Times,
It’s time for our post office to take price cutting serious. If we are prudent, we should take one day of the week off from mail delivery. Wednesday would be the ideal day. You would save millions of dollars in fuel and less traffic. The Gettysburg Times went down to five days a week to cut down and it works. About the only thing you’ll miss by not getting mail is junk mail and people asking for donations.
