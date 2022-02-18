Questions Trump supporters
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
First we had Watergate, now we have Toiletgate/Flushgate. How can so many be so loyal to a narcissistic dictator who is so incompetent and a disgrace to the American people and the world. I am ashamed to admit that he was elected our president. What does that tell you about the people who voted for him and continue to support him?
Janis Miller,
Littlestown
