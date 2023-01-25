Open letter to Rep. Joyce
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Congressman: Your GOP friends are threatening the Social Security check and Medicare benefits I earned with 50 years at work. They’re risking the value of my retirement accounts (IRA/401k).
They’re preparing to use economic blackmail by refusing to raise our government’s borrowing capacity (“debt ceiling”) something Congress has done 78 times since 1960, 49 times under Republican Presidents.
This comes right out of the tired GOP playbook – shut down the government and hold our economy hostage to extract FUTURE budget cuts in return for allowing the Treasury to pay bills ALREADY INCURRED BY PAST CONGRESSES.
As you well know, raising the borrowing limit has nothing to do with future budgets, and everything to do with honoring spending Congress has already obligated. According to the U.S. Treasury’s website:
“The debt limit is the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations, including Social Security and Medicare benefits, military salaries, interest on the national debt, tax refunds, and other payments…(it) does not authorize new spending commitments. It simply allows the government to finance existing legal obligations that Congresses and presidents of both parties have made in the past…”
It “doesn’t authorize any new spending. But it does enable the federal government to pay off existing obligations that past Congresses had committed to through their previous tax and spending decisions” (Catherine Rampell, in the Washington Post).
Failure to authorize a debt ceiling increase will threaten things many of us depend on, like Social Security and Medicare. It will tank our IRA and 401K balances as the stock market plummets. Folks dependent on Medicaid for health care will suffer…doctors and hospitals won’t be paid… This gambit will affect everything the government does and all who would be hurt by suspension of programs and a shaken economy.
Finally, you well know that you routinely raised the debt limit under former president Trump, even as he massively added to the Federal deficit.
This decision should not be in the hands of the likes of George Santos (or is it Anthony Devolder this week?), Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Scott Perry, and the “Arizona twins” Gosar and Biggs.
Will you side with them, or your constituents?
Call Rep. Joyce at (717) 753-6344 or (202) 225-2431. Write him at https://johnjoyce.house.gov/contact.
Kevin McDonald,
Gettysburg
