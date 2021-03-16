Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Michael Reagan's rant praising Texas governor Greg Abbott's dropping of mask mandates is nasty, paranoid, and truth-free. Once again, the demonic "liberal media" is somehow to blame. In Reagan's thinking, keeping states shuttered, tanking businesses, and forbidding large gatherings is some sinister plot to keep liberal governors in power--as if anyone wants to prolong this nightmare. Also, the COVID virus, which has killed over a half-million people in this country alone, has suddenly lost its potency. This kind of "thinking" is impossible to fight, as it has nothing to do with logic. The one honest thought Rragan expresses is an attack on universal mail-in voting. Voter suppression has become central to the Republican party platform, as it is their last desperate tactic to stay in power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.