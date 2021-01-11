In Saturday's Reporter's Notebook, D.K. Thomas found the mayhem that took place in the U.S. Capitol on January 6 to be “a mess.” It was distressing, however, to see her blithely state that the sheer insanity is not confined to one party or another. This false equivalency is nearly as appalling as our current president's description of the White supremacist mob in Charlottesville in 2017 as "very fine people on both sides." Those who desecrated our Capitol and caused the death of a Capitol Police officer and injured dozens of others, were from one party. How many in that mob were wearing shirts or carrying banners supporting our President-elect?
