NASA and climate change
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Looking back, multiple contributors to the editorial column have contested the science of climate change by citing NASA and NOAA data. NASA and NOAA share a long history of collaboration in studying the Earth’s climate. The data and scientific analysis strongly supports the conclusion that our climate is changing, the Earth is warming and human activity is the primary driving cause. To understand the facts the reader is referred to NASA’s climate website https://climate.nasa.gov/. The home page reports a steady global decline in ice sheets, as well as declining arctic sea ice. The global temperature and ocean temperature are both rising. To further explore select Facts from the menu, then Causes. We learn “Human activities are driving the global warming trend observed since the mid-20th century.” Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD, is home to some of the world-class climate experts. Having spent most of my career as a NASA engineer working at Goddard, I’ve attended many scientific presentations on climate change. The message is consistent as stated on NASA’s climate website: “The effects of human-caused global warming are happening now, are irreversible for people alive today, and will worsen as long as humans add greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.” This is not an issue of us and them. It’s not an issue of Dem’s and Rep’s. It is an issue for a collective and collaborative action as we.
Rich Luquette,
Fairfield
