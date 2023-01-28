A less-than-satisfactory rep
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I agree with Kevin McDonald’s Jan. 27 letter that people should voice concerns to their representatives and senators. My experience with Congressman Joyce’s office was less than satisfactory. I called to ask his position on the debt ceiling. The staffer who answered the phone did not know what I was talking about. She said I would get a return call or email. However, she neither verified my phone number nor asked for my email address. If you are not asked to provide your name and zip code, the office is not logging calls. That tells me they do not give a hoot what you think. Do better, Congressman Joyce.
