Editor, Gettysburg Times,
We are told, when we have an extended heatwave or cold snap, that we need to reduce our electric usage. The power grid is going to go down Where is the electricity coming from to power all the electric vehicles that we are to buy?
Wayne Prosser,
Biglerville
