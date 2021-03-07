I shudder to think what the motivating factor is behind the Mr Bennett’s remarks. I wonder if it has anything to do with the current political fight in Washington showing how the right wing have no compassion for the working class poor. His first remark shows his lack of understanding. He stated ..’.socialism is couched in the guise of equality for all ‘ I wonder if he ever read the Constitution? Does “all men are created equal” strike a bell ?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.