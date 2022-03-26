Defense of free speech
Editor, Gettysburg Times,
A tip of the hat is due to the “Capo” of the Gettysburg Times, Harry Hartman, for his full-throated defense of free speech and the First Amendment in the 3/15/22 edition. As recent events at Yale University have disclosed, the leftist impulse to censor continues unabated, as 100 Yale law students succeeded in shutting down a free speech debate at the school.
These privileged little weasels in 10 years will be “masters of the universe’, deciding what you and yours can say, do, think and how you should behave. Beware.
In other news: The S.S. Joe Biden has reportedly struck a rogue iceberg and is sinking by the head. Word is that there are not enough lifeboats for the ship’s crew.
The International Commission on the Surveillance and Monitoring of Rogue Bergs has noted the ship was struck by the designated MARK “1” iceBerg. Before the strike, the Biden had wired that it was enveloped in a “fog of confusion” and “wishful thinking.” The ship none the less plowed forward. A frantic message after the hit exclaimed “Build Back Better can’t save us now!”
The Commission noted that confusion and lack of foresight is a hallmark of a Mark “1” Berg policy encounter, as evidenced by what was penned in the March 15 Gettysburg Times. The Mark “1” is a massive policy expression of useless blind alleys and failed leftist nostrums. It has entombed American cities as well as sunk “those upon the waters,” the Commission added.
Like the legendary Kraken, once in the Mark “1’s” policy obit, the ship of state will encounter its doom. Hunter’s paintings cannot raise enough to break its bonds.
This just in: The PA registered tramp steamer, the Shotgun Johnny Fetterman, has been reported to be in perilous proximity to the Mark “1” iceBerg. Fetterman wired he intends to go down with the ship dressed in the standard uniform of roadside gin mill bouncer. Update later on Gutfeld!
John Minton,
Wenksville
