Editor, Gettysburg Times,
Representative Dan Moul’s letter to the editor regarding a lack of voter confidence in elections reminds me of the tale where a child murders his parents and then asks for leniency from the judge because he’s an orphan. The sole reason there is a lack of confidence in elections is because republicans have promoted the “Big Lie”, thus fostering that same lack of confidence. The hypocrisy would be stunning in any other situation. Surely our elected officials could at least try not to be so disingenuous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.