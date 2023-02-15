Fix the lights

Since all the Christmas lights are gone at the Outlets, the old and new shops still have no lights.
This is not only a safety issue, but it is also a theft issue. Please fix the lighting. Also, all during Remembrance Day, Christmas and the movie filming, a crushed orange construction barrel sat in front of the Toy Soldier Shopp. Can someone please remove it?
