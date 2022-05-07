Editor, Gettysburg Times,
What rights do I have as a human? Answer: the only rights you have as a human are the ones you can defend. A human has the right to be born and the right to die.
Here in the USA we are having a problem understanding our rights. The government has this control. To understand this statement, let me state my view of this. The government requires a birth certificate to prove your name and when and where you were born. Social security numbers are required so the government can track you. The list can go on and on. Most of these requirements are good. When a human has a disagreement with the government problems start. Case in point: gun ownership, birth control, end of life, and what a person can say or not say. The list can go on and on.
My issue right now is the government's position on abortion. The government has the right to mandate what medical service can and cannot be used for humans, but this must be in the hands of humans and doctors- not the government. It is OK for the government to have some oversight, but not control. The same goes for end of life and many other things.
New example: I own a piece of land in Adams County that I pay taxes on. I want to build a building to live in on my land. This building will NOT have any electric service or indoor plumbing. Lighting will be by oil lamps, candles, and sunlight. Water will be from a hand dug well with a hand pump and rain water. The bathroom will be an outhouse mounting on a holding tank. Heat will be provided by wood and coal stoves. I have been told I cannot do this. Now what?
Answer: Less government...MAYBE. Better government, yes. How can this be done?
Charles Kiser,
New Oxford
