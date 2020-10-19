Editor, Gettysburg Times,
I was born 93 years ago this November and I’m a lifelong farmer. When I was a boy, President Roosevelt rescued this country from hard times. He was a leader we could trust, and he cared about the lives of all Americans. I have voted in every election since 1952. I have voted for Democrats and for Republicans. In all my life I have never seen a president like the one we have now. This president is a liar. Because of his lies, there are 200,000 Americans dead. He has no respect for anyone. No heart. No conscience. It’s all about him. He is incompetent and only serves himself. Even when I have disagreed with past presidents, I still respected them. But I have no respect for him – none at all. I am sad for our country because it used to be much kinder. Now there is so much greed – the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer. I am voting for Joe Biden because he cares about people like me. He thinks that everybody deserves a shot and that a leader should help the people who need it most. He is a good man who has been through hard times. He understands pain and loss. He is the right man for this moment – to pull this country back together. At almost 93, I am not taking any chances with this election. I already voted, and I hope you will, too. If you want this country to be what it once was – and what it can be again – you better vote. This is our last chance.
